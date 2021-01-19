General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Massive turnout of students despite pandemic

The attendance was encouraging with more than 70 percent of pupils were present

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Dekoa, Headmistress of Philip Akpo Junior High School (JHS) in Ho, has disclosed that there was an encouraging turnout of students back to school despite fears of re-emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.



She said the attendance was encouraging with more than 70 percent of pupils present on the day of reopening.



Mrs Dekoa in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed her appreciation to parents for allowing their wards to be present on the day of re-opening.



She added that teachers and pupils without masks would not be allowed on school premises to avoid jeopardising the safety of others.



GNA witnessed that despite social distancing protocols, students were excited to return to School as boredom had taken the better side of them stemming from the long stay at home.



Again, many schools were busily cleaning up at the time of GNA's visit.



A systematic precaution of handwashing and the wearing of masks by teachers and students was a common feature in the various schools.



Meanwhile, at the Kabore Preparatory School, Ho, GNA observed students cleaning up with some unmasked.