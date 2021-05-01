Massive shakeup hits Immigration Service, 43 top officers reshuffled

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Some top officials at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been reassigned in a latest shake-up aimed at strengthening the operations of the Service across the country.



The reshuffle which takes immediate effect affected 43 top senior officers made up of some Management Members, Schedule Officers and Regional Commanders.



The Head of Administration at the National Headquarters (NHQ), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Maud Anima Quainoo has been moved to the Greater Accra Regional Command (GAR) as the Regional Commander, whiles Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Samuel Basintale leaves the Accra Regional Command to the NHQ as Head of Administration.



The Head of the Human Resource Department (HRD), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Adowa Sika Ogunlana moves to head the Training Department, whiles ACI Michael Asare Bediako has been reassigned from the Training Department to be responsible for the Human Resource Department.



ACI Francis Palmdeti who until his posting was assigned to the Operations Department at the NHQ is now moving to the Ahafo Region as the Regional Commander.



According to the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, the changes are to strengthen some key Departments, Schedules, and also operations at the Regional Commands to tighten security at the borders and step-up enforcement operations.



In a similar vein, Head of the Document Fraud Expertise Centre (DFEC), ACI Kwabena Somuah Amponsah moves to the NHQ/Operations whiles ACI John Amon Ashie proceeds to the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ from the Intelligence Unit (Intel/ NHQ). ACI Johnson Ferkah moves from National Enforcement to Head the Kasoa Sector Command.



At the Regional Command level 18 ACIs have been posted to the Regional Commands as Deputy Regional Commanders to strength Immigration Operations and Command structure in the Regions.



They include the following; ACI Evelyn Asiedu Gyekye for the Greater Accra Region, ACI Mark Asamoah Boakye, ACI Francis Yaw Tachie, ACI Constant Boateng, ACI Ahmed Musah, ACI George Arthur, ACI Francis Banning, and ACI Noah Ahomkah Yeboah for Savanah, Northern, Ashanti, North East, Eastern, Upper East and the Volta Region respectively.



ACI Martin Dodzie and ACI Emmanuel Oteng have both been confirmed as Deputy Regional Commanders for the Tema and KIA Commands respectively, whiles ACI Justice Bosomtwi Ayensu moves to Ahafo Region as Deputy Regional Commander and ACI Seth Appianing, goes to the Eastern Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Michael Brewu to Bono East, C/Supt. Abraham Nyabi to Western North and C/Supt. Isaac Akomaning leaves the Eastern Region to Oti as Deputy Regional Commander.



Four other senior officers were posted as Regional Operations Officers namely, ACI Isaac Morgan who goes to the Volta Region, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Samuel Donkor to Ahafo, C/Supt. Henry Ackaah Duku to the Bono Regional Command and C/Supt Emmanuel Nyarkotey Mensah to the Ashanti Region.



ACI Godson Atobrah has been posted to the Processing Section as the OIC/Commonwealth (NHQ). C/Supt Philip Andoh leaves the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ to Head the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics (IPSE) Section at the NHQ.



C/Supt. Clive Darkura has been assigned from the Eastern Region to Winneba as Officer in Charge whiles C/Supt Shadrack Azangweo has been elevated as 2IC/Human Resource (NHQ) and C/Supt Michael Asiedu Ampomah heads to the KIA Command as OIC/MIS from the NHQ.



The rest are C/Supt. Eunice Serwah Abeyie to KIA, C/Supt. Hans B. Williams and C/Supt Gershon Dela Dovie to the Aflao Sector, C/Supt. David Ansah and C/Supt. Nicholas Alassani to the KIA Command, C/Supt. Yaw Sarkodie Addo goes to the Border Management Department (BMD/NHQ), C/Supt Seth Appiah Agyekum to Sekondi, C/Supt Johnson A. Benefo to Bole, Superintendent (Supt.) Christian McOwusu to the GAR and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Elvis Alakawen transferred to the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS).