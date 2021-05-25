Massive reshuffle hits Minerals Commission

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

The Minerals Commission, as part of efforts to restructure its hierarchy, has undertaken a massive reshuffling of its staff in various parts of the country.



The Commission has also created more regional, districts and satellite offices to decentralize the licensing regime and enhance monitoring of mining operations.



According to the Commission, many of its officers have been transferred and reassigned to inject efficiency and ensure it can meet its objectives.



The Commission has also hinted at hiring more mining engineers to beef up compliance with health and safety rules of mining activities



With the country aiming to be a paperless system, the Commission says it will digitize all its data and plans to go online by the end of 2021 fully.



The digitisation is expected to significantly cut delays in the licensing process and abolish the paper-based application for all applicants.



Additionally, the staff are being trained in critical areas such as mineral economics, metal finance, ventilation, and geotechnical engineering to enhance their skills and knowledge.



