General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Massive registration turnout forces EC to extend registration exercise

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended its “one day” voter registration exercise to Friday, October 2, 2020.



This comes after the EC was unable to register persons who turned up for the one day registration opening period on October 1.



The registration commenced between 7 am to 6 pm at their district offices.



The EC said coupons were issued out to these persons for easy identification.



The October 1 exercise recorded huge turnout with some political parties having to call for extensions to house the numbers.



The “one day” registration exercise was meant for eligible voters who could not participate in the main registration in June and July, as well as others who recently turned 18.



Some other persons who were included are voters who were outside the country due to Covid-19 restrictions, and those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration.



Electorates who could not find their names during the EC exhibition were also given the chance to register.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.