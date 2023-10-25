Massive fire engulfs eight-bedroom house in Tesano

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A devastating fire tore through an eight-bedroom house near Charleston Hotel in Tesano on Wednesday, October 25, citinewsroom reports.



The fire broke out at around 9:30 a.m. and quickly consumed the house. The housekeeper reported hearing an explosion, initially unaware that it had originated from within the house until a subsequent massive explosion.



Thankfully, the occupants of the house managed to escape unharmed, although all their possessions were lost to the flames.



Firefighters arrived at the scene approximately 30 minutes after the fire began, but by then, a portion of the house had already been engulfed.



Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before finally gaining control over it.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Shocked and disbelieving residents of Tesano who witnessed the incident expressed their astonishment, noting that they had never before witnessed such a significant fire in the area.



