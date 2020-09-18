Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Massive crowd wait up to 10pm to welcome Mahama in Atebubu

play videoHundreds of people gathered in Atebubu to welcome former President John Dramani Mahama

A massive crowd yesterday September 17, 2020, waited up to 10:00 pm to give the flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama a rousing welcome in Atebubu in the Bono East region.



The massive crowd as early as 2:00 pm had converged at the premises of the Atebubu Zongo Chief, the meeting venue to welcome the former President.



John Mahama was scheduled to arrive in Atebubu at 4:30 pm but that was not the case as his arrival drove a bit deep into the night.

Despite missing the advertised time, the crowd that had thronged the venue of the meeting continued to thicken as they anxiously danced to party songs and waited for the arrival of Mr. Mahama who was billed to address them.



Eventually, the moment of truth arrived as the flag-bearer and his entourage arrived at 10:00 pm amid pomp and pageantry.

Accompanied by party stalwarts like Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former chief of staff, Julius Debrah, Captain Joshua Akamba, Professor Joshua Alabi, the entourage had a hectic time moving through the crowd.



Addressing some tribal chiefs and the crowd, the Chief Scribe of the NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah thanked them for anxiously and patiently waiting deep into the night to welcome Mr. Mahama.



He revealed that the massive crowd was an endorsement of the NDC in the December polls and urged the people to help translate that into votes in order to kick the NPP out of power as they have failed the people of Atebubu.



“We are sorry for arriving here late. It is not our fault as we were stopped on the way at every town. So many towns and villages along the way wanted to be addressed by Mr. Mahama.



“What we have seen here today is an endorsement for Mr. Mahama and Sanja Nanja and we want you to give them your votes for them to deliver on their mandate”, he told the large crowd.



He promised that the people that a future NDC government will undertake massive developments in the areas of energy, water, roads, and promote unity among Ghanaians.



Mr. Mahama who addressed the gathering at 10:35 pm told the gathering that he NDC’s manifesto has captured issues concerning the Zongo community.



Speaking in Hausa, he averred that there is evidence to prove that the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has the people in the Zongo communities at heart through its policies and urged the people to continue to have faith in the party.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama is on a three-day campaign tour of the Bono East region. The tour which began on September 17 will end on September 19.



Mr. Mahama will visit traditional leaders, opinion leaders, professional groups, party sympathisers, and artisans in the eleven Constituencies in the region where he is expected to engage them on the NDC’s “transformational” policies contained in the party’s 2020 manifesto to the people.





