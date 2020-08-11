Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Massive crowd greet Prof Naana as she begins Greater Accra Region tour

play videoProf Naana Opoku-Agyemang waving at some residents of Dodowa during her tour

It was all joy and bliss when NDC Presidential running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, hit the road to begin her official tour of the Greater Accra Region.



Having sought the blessings of her kinsmen at Komenda in the Central Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s next stop was to do same from her landlords in the capital.



Leading an entourage of NDC stalwarts, she paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.



Several residents of the Shai Osudoku district hit the streets to welcome the convoy as they chanted Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s name amidst signaling for change with circular motioning of their hands.



GhanaWeb joined the tour and witnessed numerous National Democratic Congress (NDC) enthusiasts lead the train of V8 vehicles into the township with loud music and screeching of bikes while they waved the party’s paraphernalia.



At the forecourt of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, the party fans boogied and drummed as the leadership of the NDC made their entry into the premises of the traditional leaders.



From the Accra House of Chiefs, the delegation made a stop at the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council where she introduced the Member of Parliament, Linda Akweley Ocloo and asked that the leaders throw their weight behind her.



They then proceeded to visit the markets to interact with traders.



Here is GhanaWeb’s highlights from the tour:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.