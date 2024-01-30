Mass stealing of road signs hit major highways in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Mass stealing of road signs has hit major highways in the Ashanti Region with crash barriers leading the chat.



Crash barriers mounted along major highways in the Ashanti Region have been removed by some unscrupulous people posing a huge threat to road users.



Dozens of highways have had these barriers removed with the Sofoline-Abuakwa highway being one of the most affected areas.



The situation, according to road safety experts could lead to fatal motor accidents, sparking fear among motorists in the region.



A visit to the Sofoline-Abuakwa highway by OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, revealed that some of the crash barriers were removed from their position.



The removal of the barriers has exposed motorists to huge gullies, increasing the severity of accidents.



The Deputy Chairperson for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GRPTU) at the Sofoline branch, Julius Ceaser expressed worry over the situation.



He called on authorities in the country to swiftly find a solution to the problem to avert any gory accidents.



When contacted by the OTEC news desk, the Ashanti Regional Director for Urban Roads, Francis Gambra who confirmed the menace, said they had officially reported the situation to the Ghana Police Service.



He revealed that his outfit has already teamed up with security agencies in the region to monitor and arrest individuals stealing the barriers.



He called on the public to support the department by reporting those who still have these crash barriers.