Regional News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Mass burial on Thursday for 13 teenagers who drowned at Apam

The Gomoa West Security Council in the Central Region has in consultation with families of the 13 teenagers who drowned in the sea at Apam on Sunday has set Thursday, March 11, 2021, for the mass burial of the deceased.



The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held yesterday.



Meanwhile, the Police Marine Department has joined efforts to retrieve at least 8 more bodies of teenagers who drowned.



Twelve bodies have so far been recovered.



The Apam District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor giving an account of how the incident occurred said it happened at about 5 pm.



According to a police report, while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.



The timely intervention of a Good Samaritan saved the lives of two of them as they were rescued and sent to the St. Luke Hospital to be attended to.



The search party immediately jumped into the sea in an attempt to retrieve the bodies throughout the night but it was unsuccessful as they did not find other bodies either dead or alive.



However, on Monday morning (7 am) the dead bodies of four of the teens were retrieved.



Three hours later, the search team again retrieved three bodies. The total number of bodies retrieved as of Tuesday morning is 12 with two females and 10 males.