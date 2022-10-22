Mason remanded over robbery

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a mason into Police custody to reappear on November 8, 2022.



James Ofori, 20, charged with conspiracy to rob and two counts of robbery, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, had earlier declined a bail application by counsel for the accused and therefore remanded him into police custody.



The prosecution was ordered by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements on the accused within two weeks.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector, Mr Samuel Ahiabor told the court that complainants Wisdom Dzakobo and Peter Aselivi are a student and a street hawker respectively and reside at Ridge.



The prosecution said on October 12, 2022, at about 1900 hours, Dzakobo went to fetch water and on his way back home, he was approached by the accused person and one Joshua now at large at a location near the AMA Mayor’s residence.



He said the accused wanted to know the time at that period, but he told them he does not have a watch.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said one of the accused then dipped his hand into Dzakobo’s pocket and removed his Samsung phone and when he attempted to collect the phone back from him, he threatened to slash him with a cutlass.



The prosecution said Dzakobo became freighted, left the phone for the accused person, and went to narrate what happened to his parents.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the accused person and his accomplice after the first operation, hid themselves within the area and in a few minutes, met Aselivi at the same location and asked him for water to drink.



The prosecution said whiles he was giving the water to him, he snatched his Infinix phone from him and when he tried to recover the phone, Joshua attacked and whipped him on the back with the side of the cutlass.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Aselivi raised an alarm which prompted a lot of people to the area, who managed to apprehend the accused.



The prosecution said when the accused person was arrested, the Infinix phone and the cutlass were retrieved from



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said his accomplice Joshua managed to escape with the Samsung phone.