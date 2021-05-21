Mason jailed 15 years for defilement

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

A 48-year-old mason, accused of defiling a four-year girl at Odorkor Tipper Junction in Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Akwasi Yeboah, who was charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found Yeboah guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader and a father of the victim. The complainant and the accused person were residents of Odorkor Tipper.



Chief Inspector Atimberi said on August 16, 2018, at about 0730 hours, the complainant and his wife were looking for the victim (daughter) who had left their room for minutes and saw her coming from Yeboah’s room, crying with her dress wet and her zip opened.



When the complainant questioned the victim, she disclosed that Yeboah called her into his room to give her money for biscuit.



Prosecution said the victim indicated that Yeboah defiled her and applied a cream, which caused a burning sensation in her vagina.



The complainant then asked the victim’s mother to check up on her and she confirmed that the victim was bleeding and she could smell Robb ointment in her vagina.



A report was made to the Odorkor DOVVSU and a medical report was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a hospital.



The medical report of the victim was endorsed by a medical officer and Yeboah was picked up by the Police, prosecution said.



Yeboah admitted the offence in his caution statement.