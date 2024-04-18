Mason drinks weedicide to death over alleged divorce threat

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his 40s at Assin Bosomadwe in the Assin South District of the Central Region has killed himself after drinking paint and weedicide following a threat by his wife to divorce him.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, Kweku Mensah, popularly known as Allee, a professional mason for some time now had not been himself and looked troubled after his wife had called for a breakup following a series of misunderstandings resulting in fights.



On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in the evening, neighbors heard the deceased screaming for help and as they rushed to his room, they found him almost lifeless.



A container believed to be a weedicide called and paint were found beside him, foaming at the mount, leaving the neighbors to suspect that he drunk the chemical.



He was quickly rushed to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The case has been reported at the Abura Dunkwa Police Station for investigation, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy preservation.