Mason commits suicide after a lady he sponsored through school refused to date him

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 35-year-old mason has allegedly committed suicide in a room at Buokrom in the Ashanti Region.



The young man is said to have committed suicide after a lady whom he had financially helped told him that he was not her type of man to date.



The Assembly member, Frederick Adu, who confirmed the story, said the young man had spent a lot on the young woman with the hope of dating her.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the young man has been identified as Paul Owusu.



He said the young man was found hanging in his room.



The Assembly member said efforts to reach the young man by his master mason proved futile, and when they went to his abode to search for him, he was found hanging.



He added that the mason had also given the young lady GHC15,000 to keep for him, but when he went back for the money, the lady refused to give him back the money.



He further revealed that the lady refused the calls from the mason and told him he was not her class for her to date.



The master of the masons also confirmed that the deceased had sponsored the education of the young lady.