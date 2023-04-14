Mason, 28, butchers rival for visiting ex-wife at Ekumfi Abontsi

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A mason has been arrested for butchering his rival after the latter visited his ex-wife at Ekumfi Abontsi in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the victim, Samuel Hegan a twenty-five-year-old man went to his ex-wife’s house at Ekumfi Abontsi to give money to his son whom he had with his ex-wife.



This was after the woman had called the victim to inform him that their son was sick and needed money to take him to the hospital.



The suspect was said to have warned the victim not to step foot in his house else he’ll kill him. But he went because the ex-wife had told him her husband was not home.



When the victim arrived, the suspect without provocation hurriedly went to his room and picked a well sharpened cutlass and start butchering his rival.



He attempted to chop off his rival’s head but failed and in the process cut the victim in the head, shoulder and other parts of his body.



The suspect after butchering his rival took to his heels but the residents chased him and dragged him to the police.



The Suspect is currently assisting police in investigation at the Ekumfi Esuohyia police custody.



The victim is also receiving treatment at the Ekumfi Esuohyia District Hospital.



