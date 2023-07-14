Masked man inflicts machete wounds on a teacher over a girl

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Basic School teacher in the Ashanti Region was slashed with a machete and nearly killed for allegedly chasing another man’s girlfriend.



According to witnesses, the victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask.



He is currently fighting for his life at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



According to reports, the teacher was heard screaming in pain and crying out that someone was killing him, and those who arrived on the scene discovered him in a pool of blood.



The attacker inflicted multiple machete wounds on him, including wounds to his head, hands, and other parts of his body.



It is also reported that the teacher was attacked minutes after meeting a young seamstress in the area.



He is said to have received several threats against the lady in question prior to the attack.



Enock Asiedu, the Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, confirmed the story, saying police have begun investigations into the incident.



He went on to say that the girl in question had been arrested by police to help with the investigation.