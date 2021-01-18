General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

‘Mask up every day to save lives’ – Australian ambassador advises

Gregory Andrews, Australian ambassador (r)

The Australian ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Adams, has joined calls for the general populace to wear their masks as per a presidential directive aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.



He made the call via a social media post accompanied by photos of himself and embassy staff wearing their masks.



“COVID19 doesn’t care where you are or what you do. That’s why we need to ramp up #masking to stop it. Retweet to join Eunice, Kwame, Mercy, me and all our staff at the Australian High Commission in Accra who masks up every day to save lives and keep Ghana moving forward,” his post read.



The enforcement of mask-wearing was a topical issue in president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s January 17 address. The police have been tasked to ensure compliance especially relative to the wearing of masks.



“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport.



“They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be,” the president emphasized.





COVID19 doesn’t care where you are or what you do. That’s why we need to ramp up #masking to stop it. Retweet to join Eunice, Kwame, Mercy, me and all our staff at the Australian High Commission in Accra who mask up everyday to save lives and keep Ghana moving forward. pic.twitter.com/jd21rBk9eP — Gregory Andrews (@AusAmbGHA) January 18, 2021

The Australian ambassador despite being resident in Ghana is the country’s representative to neighbouring West African countries including Togo, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mali.In COVID related news, schools – public and private – largely resumed today following a presidential directive. The rising number of infections has led to concerns about the propriety of reopening. Some parents have refused to allow their children to return to class.Ghana’s most recent COVID-19 statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service are as follows:Caseload = 58,065Active cases = 1,924Recoveries = 55,789Deaths = 352