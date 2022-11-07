Martin Kpebu needs psychiatric treatment - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has berated his colleague lawyer, Martin Kpebu, over his call for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to step down.



According to Ampaw, Kpebu, as a seasoned lawyer, should know better because his action is an affront to the Constitution of Ghana and amounts to inciting the people of Ghana against the president and his appointees.



Speaking in an interview on Nsem Pii TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, lawyer Ampaw added that there might be something psychologically wrong with Martin Kpebu.



“In fact, Kpebu needs psychiatric treatment. I’m being frank because a law wants us to enter into a constitutional crisis. Because the Kpebu that I know is a very good lawyer, a brilliant lawyer. But now that he has ventured into politics it looks as if he has become a different lawyer.



“Now, he is not putting on legal spectacles, he is putting on political spectacles, and look at what Kpebu is professing. A whole lawyer is saying that a government must be forced to leave power, to hand over power to the opposition.



“… and he buttresses this with Article 41. Tell him that if he has forgotten the Constitution that he should go and read Article 41 – the duties of the citizens. Where in that provision is it written that the citizen has the right to force the president to resign,” he said in Twi.



The renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has on a number of occasions called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign for his poor management of Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the president has proven that he cannot hold the highest office in the land because he also seems to be unaware of happenings in the country, despite all the security briefings he receives.



Listen to Maurice Ampaw’s submission below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BOG