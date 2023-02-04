Martin Kpebu lists 18 unfulfilled promises of President Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Private legal practitioner and a Convenor for the Individual Bondholders Forum, Martin Kpebu, has listed eighteen (18) promises President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made as a candidate but which he is yet to fulfill after six years of assuming power.



Speaking on Joy News’ news analysis programme, Newsfile, Lawyer Martin Kpedu expressed his disappointment at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and explained that it is fast-becoming the hallmark of the Nana Addo-led government to delay in the implementation of its promises and policy.



On the show, he listed eighteen of the promises the president and his government are yet to accomplish.



Here are the unfulfilled promises according to lawyer Martin Kpebu;



1. I shall protect the public coffers

2. I am too old to steal your money, I have my own money

3. Y3 te sika so nso 3kom de yen

4. Try me and see

5. I am not corrupt and I would never be corrupt

6. I can develop Ghana without borrowing money from outside, the money is here

7. I would transform Ghana in eighteen months

8. I would not operate a family and friends government

9. I would fight corruption with the Anas principle

10. I would make the Korle-Lagoon and Odaw river a tourist site

11. I would build a factory in every district

12. I would give each constituency one million every year

13. I would arrest the dollar

14. The hikes in fuel prices would be a thing of the past

15. I will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa

16. I will build 111 hospitals

17. I will build 350 secondary schools

18. We would never go to the IMF for a bailout.



