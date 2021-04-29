Martin Amidu wades into ‘culture of silence’ debate

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ongoing national debate on whether there is a culture of silence within the Akufo-Addo government keeps developing new branches.



Already, prominent personalities in the country have come forward to express their misgivings about the existence or otherwise of phenomenon.



Former President Kufuor while reacting to the statement by Senior Citizen Sam Jonah which sparked the debate, intimated that the claim must be examined in detail and perhaps evidence looked into before a conclusion is made.



“They have their experiences, so I am in no position to say what they are saying is unfounded. For a man like Sam to speak the way he did, suggests that he has some evidence,” he noted.



Leading NPP member and nephew to the President, Gabby Otchere Darko went into some form of back and forth with investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on the same discussion after the latter reaffirmed the incidence of ‘culture of silence’ in the Akufo-Addo administration.



Citizen vigilante and former Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Amidu has joined the fray, noting that there is such a phenomenon presently.



In a long write-up reacting to the nomination of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng dated April 29, Mr Amidu among other things highlighted reasons he should not be associated with the selection of the incoming Special Prosecutor.



Mr Amidu described the process to appoint Mr Adjebeng as a propaganda to bring into office “a surrogate” of persons implicated in the Agyapa Royalties Transaction Corruption Assessment report.



“It must, therefore, be worrying to any patriotic Ghanaian not afraid of the culture of silence to see Asaase Radio undertaking political propaganda beginning on 25 April 2021 to 26 April 2021 to prepare the minds of the Ghanaian and international public to accept the surrogate of the alter ego of the Asaase Radio station and Africa Legal Associates as the Special Prosecutor as mandated under section 4(1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).”