Martin Amidu just issuing 'empty threats' - Mahama's special aide

Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has described as an "empty threat" the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu's intention to grill his boss over the Airbus SE scandal after the 2020 general election.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has established the identity of the elected Government Official 1 in the Airbus SE scandal as former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana."



Mr Amidu also indicated that former President Mahama as of now has not offered to make any voluntary statement to his Office (OSP) despite the publication of an alleged interview containing admissions purportedly made by the former President to a Daily Graphic reporter without the full voice recording which in the meantime remains just hearsay.



Reacting to the statement of the Special Prosecutor on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the private legal practitioner who doubles as the Spokesperson for the NDC Presidential Candidate John Mahama says the threat is “much ado about nothing”.



In an absurd tone, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe described the Special Prosecutor as someone who is trying hard to redeem his lost credibility.



“It is like someone who has a dying career and he is trying to revive the career; that is what has become of Martin Amidu. For me, I call him Special Equalizer and not Special Prosecutor,” he described.



He, however, explained that Mr Martin Amidu’s empty threat is based on the fact that the Supreme Law of the country which is the 1992 Constitution provides immunity to the former President John Dramani Mahama, three years after leaving the office as President.



He stressed that Martin Amidu is confused about the mandate of the work he has been given as he had within the three years of the former President leaving office to carry out a criminal investigation against him and subsequent prosecution.



“The end result of a criminal investigation is prosecution. So, the three years have elapsed and so there is nothing you can do about it; it is a waste of tax-payers’ money and time because you cannot take him to court anymore. That is why I am saying that Martin Amidu is trying to be relevant,” he jabbed.





