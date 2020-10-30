Martin Amidu deserves no more than a post office clerk – Blakk Rasta

General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Blakk Rasta, a popular radio presenter and musician, says Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor deserves no higher role than to be at the post office; writing letters for illiterates and not the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).



According to Blakk Rasta, he cannot comprehend why Martin Amidu is unable to fight corruption as a Special Prosecutor but instead prides himself in his previous record of fighting corruption before he was appointed Special Prosecutor.



“This is rubbish; this is your ‘special pretender’. Listen, the man says he used to campaign and fight against corruption better when he was out of the office…so, what has made you not to fight corruption again? Is it because you accepted the office?” Blakk Rasta quizzed.



Blakk Rasta, who made the remark on his Taxi Driver show on Zylofon FM explained that he was part of the few Ghanaians who hailed Amidu's appointment as the Special Prosecutor because of the latter's track record but Martin Amidu came into office and he is “so docile, so limbless”.



“Martin Amidu! And he still has the guts to 'laba' his mouth, talking…if talking was an achievement, Martin Amidu will carry the whole world on his head. I am so ashamed that he is not keeping quiet. Look how much noise this man made…,” he said.



Blakk Rasta praised Akufo-Addo for the bold decision he took in appointing Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, but indicated that the latter's current work output has now made him the “Special Pretender”.



Rasta chastised the NDC flagbearer for stating that he will maintain Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor if he wins the December 7 election.



“As for Mahama, sometimes he makes some utterances and I’m shocked. You’re going to retain this man? Mahama you are going to retain Martin Amidu as special what? No vision. A man who has flopped like a limbless whatever, you are going to retain him when you come into power…so, you were waiting for Nana Addo to set the example for you to come and follow? I’m ashamed," Blakk Rasta stated.



“This man [Martin Amidu] is a bully; shouting at people to respect him…look how corruption has swallowed us…yet this man is busy writing letters as if he wants to be postmaster."



Blakk Rasta’s remarks follow Martin Amidu’s latest epistle to John Dramani Mahama who has been saying on the campaign trail that when he wins the December polls, he will retain Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.



In that latest epistle, Amidu observed that John Mahama and the NDC in mentioning the OSP seek “to demonstrate their determination to prevent and fight corruption as a reason why the electorate must consider them as the candidate of choice for the upcoming elections”.



Amidu, however, added: “These pronouncements constitute interferences with, and attempts to influence the independent mandate of this Office to investigate, and prosecute certain electoral offences apportioned to this Office under the law which constitutes corruption and corruption-related offences as clearly stated in Section 79 of Act 959.



Blakk Rasta and many observers find such a response from Amidu as completely unnecessary.









