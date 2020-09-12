General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Martin Amidu demands information on controversial Agyapa deal from Parliament

Martin Amidu's office has given parliament up to September 17, to respond to the request

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is seeking to establish whether the controversial Agyapa gold royalties management deal has the potential to promote corruption.



Martin Amidu’s office, under sections 2(1) (c), 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 31 (1) and (2) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374), has written to parliament asking for information and documents on the controversial deal that has generated a lot of public interests.



“This office will be concentrating on any potential of the said transaction(s) to promote and facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences and advise the government accordingly,” portions of the letter according to sources in parliament reads.



With the Office of the Special Prosecutor mandated to exercise the functions of preventing corruption, the office is looking to expedite the investigations given the public interest the issue generated especially within the electoral season.





