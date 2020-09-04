General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Martin Amidu causing financial loss to the state, must resign - NDC group

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

A group affiliated to the National Democratic Congress are calling for the immediate dismissal of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Friday September 4, 2020, convener of the Upper East NDC Group, Accra Branch, Jackson Anorvia Akazoti, said the Special Prosecutor, having been in office for the past three years without a single prosecution considering the amount invested into his outfit, is causing financial loss to the state.



“The biggest causer of financial loss to the state at this point is Martin Amidu, everything he needs to fight corruption has been given to him by the state. He has not been able to retrieve a cedi for the past 3 years he has been in office even though he has been given all the resources he needs…We believe he is wasting state resources. When you look at his residence, office and the air-conditioning he is enjoying as well as the cars he uses up and down, after which he’s not been able to retrieve a dime, the president must sack him or he should resign so the money can be channeled into national development,” he said.



According to Mr Akazoti, considering the pace at which Mr Martin Amidu is working, his office is likely to yield a negative cost benefit even if he is able to retrieve monies taken from the state through corruption.



“Before Mr Martin Amidu will be able to retrieve a cedi for the state, he would have incurred a cost of over one million. In any case, his record in the office should speak for him but his record doesn’t give any hope,” he added.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor was a big agenda for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo coming into office.



The president on assuming the presidency created the office and appointed Mr Amidu as the first holder of the office.



Over three years down the line, there has been growing criticisms on the effectiveness of the office setup to fight corruption in government which is headed by Mr Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General of the republic.

