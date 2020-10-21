Religion of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Marry as many as you want, polygamy is not a sin – Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah is the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach church

Controversial man of God, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has claimed that God is not against polygamy.



He made this known in an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on the Nsem Pii show on Happy FM.



Ajagurajah indicated that the popular notion amongst Christians that God is against polygamy hence polygamy is a sin is false.



He believes that Christians should be allowed to do whatever they believe and feel comfortable with.



“The only issue I have with Christianity and Christians is how they practice the religion”.



The Ajagurajah movement leader asserted that as he cannot marry just one woman, he expects members of his church to also take multiple wives.



“Polygamy is not a sin, marry as many as you want”, he advised listeners.



He added that also, it is impossible for him to go according to the New Testament of the Bible.



“I will always do what feels right and pleases me," he proclaimed.



The controversial man of God stated that irrespective of what the Bible says, he will repay an eye with an eye.



“I will slap anyone who dares to slap me”.

