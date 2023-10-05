Married woman commits suicide after being trolled over infidelity

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region are beside themselves with shock following the sudden death of a nineteen-year-old lady.



The deceased, Philipa Obeng, a married woman and mother of one was said to have been trolled by some section of the community members after she confessed to her husband that she has had sexual affair with another man.



The deceased who could no longer bear the mockery, mixed a weedicide with orange juice and drank it at the blind side of her husband after a little altercation.



She did not die immediately so she was rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment but died at the hospital.



A Committee member of Assin Dompim, Isaac Ofori explained to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the deceased denied having drunk the weedicide when they asked her at the hospital.



He said the deceased’s life could have been saved if she admitted to drinking the weedicide.



It was the autopsy report that revealed that she drank weedicide mixed with a juice.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.



Meanwhile, the husband whose name was given as Pascal has been arrested by the police in Assin Fosu to assist with the investigation.