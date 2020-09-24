Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Married man hangs himself after stabbing side chick for leaving him

The suspect is reported to have hanged himself in a school premises

A 45-year-old man Emmanuel Kwakye has committed suicide at the Elimina M.A Basic School in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.



Information gathered by Kasapa News revealed that the suspect stabbed Georgina Sayel in his room at Kakumdo a Community in Cape Coast leaving her in a pool of blood and absconded.



The suspect then reportedly fled his house and hanged himself on the school premises.



The Police were informed about the incident following which they visited the crime scene. Upon inspection of the body, a deep wound was found on the lady’s left rib. A search conducted in the room discovered a black kitchen knife with blood strains.



Further information suggests the victim broke up with the suspect after he had supported her to complete her tertiary education over the fact that he was a taxi driver.



ained after being jilted, Emmanuel reportedly invited the victim home for a surprise package. Unaware of Emmanuel’s intention, Georgina went to his where she was killed.



Emmanuel is said to be a married man and a father of one.



Their bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.





