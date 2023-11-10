'Marriage is between a man and woman' – Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo on LGBTQ rights

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Former Chief Justice, Madam Sophia Akuffo has stated her position on the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Ghana.



Speaking on the Thursday, November 9, 2023, edition of Starr Chat, the retired CJ emphasised that such ideals are alien to the Ghanaian culture and that she will join any public protest that will oppose the recognition of same-sex marriage under the country’s laws.



“Marriage is between a man and a woman. If a man wants to be with another man for the rest of their lives, they shouldn't call it marriage, they should call it something else,” she stated.



She further questioned that “If you want to call yourself it, they, etc that's one thing but don't try to push other people into cultures that also are not what (they ascribe to)... why should someone think that their culture is better than yours?”



The Parliament of Ghana since August 2021 has been discussing a bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relations and advocating LGBTQ rights.



The bill which has received wide support from the religious and traditional leadership front is dubbed Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.







