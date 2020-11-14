Regional News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor

Markets in Oti Region benefit from government's third phase disinfection exercise

Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, District Chief Executive of Kadjebi in the Oti Region

Markets, lorry parks, toilet facilities and other public places in the Oti Region have benefited from the third phase of the ongoing market disinfection exercise.



The exercise forms part of measures adopted by the government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and it's partner Zoomlion to contain the continous spread of COVID-19.



Speaking to journalists during the exercise, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kadjebi in the newly created Oti Region, Maxwell Kofi Asiedu said the district has began a campaign of educating its people on how to strictly renew their commitment of observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to the DCE, when the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the easing of coroanvirus restrictions, many people also relented but "now that the cases are increasing we are going to intensify our education."



He said as a way of enforcing the safety protocols, the district will first embark on education and awarneess campaign after which it will follow up with strict enforcement of the protocols.



"The exercise has been helpful because since the spread of COVID-19, Kadjebi district has not recorded any outbreak of the virus," he stated.



Asiedu said the disinfection and fumination exercise have succeeded in killing and driving out mice and other insects from the market and public places.



In all six markets in Kadjebi districts such as the Kadjebi, Poase Cement, Dodi Papase, Ahamasu, Dodo Amanfrom and Wawaso were disinfected as well as washrooms, the court and lorry parks.



The Assemblyman for Dubonku Electoral Area, Isaac Abavon, said "because the virus is still living with us, we must continue to obey and respect the various safety protocols."



=Avavon said the fumigation and disinfection exercises carried out by the government has created the alertness and awareness to observe the safety protocols of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks and sanitizing of hands.



He called on his people to always put on their face mask and follow the various safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.