Market women urged to wear masks and wash hands often

The New Juaben North Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Mr Ebenezer Acheampong has urged market women to take the wearing of face masks and frequent hand washing protocols in the fight against the coronavirus seriously.



He explained that the two protocols were the easy and less costly, but effective ways to protect themselves, their families and customers against the contraction of the Coronavirus.



Mr Acheampong was speaking at a public education campaign against the spread of the coronavirus at the Jumapo market, near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



He explained that as people handling food items in the market, any contamination of their hands by the virus could infect a lot of people.



Mr Acheampong reminded the women that refusal to wear the face masks was against the law and they could be fined huge sums of money or serve a jail sentence.



He advised the market women to organize themselves and ensure that people who visited them washed their hands with soap under running water to ensure their safety and those who come to the market.



He advised the women to support people who contracted the virus and were cured to integrate into their communities and avoid any discriminations against them and their families.





