Market women pick up forms for Ekow Ewusi to contest the Cape Coast North Constituency parliamentary seat

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: Padmore Trendz

Market women and tricycle drivers in the Cape Coast North Constituency on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 picked up forms on behalf of Horace Ekow Ewusi to contest as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



Ewusi who is the former vice Chairman of the NPP in the Central Region, has decided to contest for the position, and if victorious will challenge the incumbent who is a member of the opposition party the National Democratic Congress.



The move is in line with the NPP’s announcement of opening nominations in orphan constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs.



They presented a cheque of GH¢3,000.00 for the nomination forms from funds generated from their sales, as way of appreciating the support Ekow Ewusi has given to them.



They also assured him of their massive support because they believe he is the right person to lead them in their quest to wrestle power from the opposition.



Receiving the forms, Ekow Ewusi expressed his gratitude for their endorsement and promised to work hard to earn the trust and support of the people of Cape Coast North, after it was presented to him at his place of residence.



He promised not to let the constituents down, and that he was counting on their votes to win convincingly.