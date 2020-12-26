Regional News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Market Fires: 'Shoot-to-kill any arsonist' - NADMO Ashanti Regional boss orders

Kwabena Nsenkyere, Ashanti Regional, NADMO Boss

Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO) is asking the security agencies to shoot and kill anyone trying to set a market on fire in pursuit of a clandestine political agenda.



He noted that some unscrupulous persons in the name of politics are going round burning markets warning that such persons when caught risk being killed for their involvement in criminal activities.



“Anybody seen around the Central market between hours of 8 pm and 10 pm loitering will be shot and killed by the security”, Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere warned on Kumasi-based Fox monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He claims NDC supporters in the region have hatched heinous plans to set the Kumasi Central Market and other state institution ablaze.



“Our intel is that some NDC guys want to burn Central Market. They should desist from it or risk being killed”, Mr. Nsenkyere who is also the first Vice Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said.



A number of markets including the Kantamanto, Keneshie Odawna, Asankragua market among others have been burnt within the past few weeks.



General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu is accusing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrators of being the masterminds as part of their protest against the outcome of the 2020 elections.



“The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks,” John Boadu said in a statement.

