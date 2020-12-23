General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Market Fires: Invite John Boadu to assist in investigations – Dr Mensah

John Boadu, General secretary, NPP

Dean of Graduates Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Dr. John K. Mensah Mawutor has called on the police to invite the General secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, for interrogation following his comments that the recurring fire outbreaks in the country are politically motivated.



John Boadu, in a statement on Monday, December 21, accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the infernos.



His statement said that the sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant alleged threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind fire outbreaks.



“The NPP has noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times,” the statement said.



It added: “The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks.



“For instance, the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is on record to have incited his party footsoldiers to undertake series of ‘overt and covert operations’ including setting markets ablaze and embarking on armed robbery attacks in order to create fear and sense of insecurity in the country. Ofosu Ampofo is, of course, being prosecuted in court for this treasonable comment, and the court has established as a matter of fact that it was his voice in that leaked tape.”



Speaking on this development in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3‘s New Day Tuesday, December 22, Dr. John K. Mensah Mawutor said the police must be up and doing since such allegations do not bring peace.



“The right thing for the police to have done was to invite the General Secretary of the NPP after that press conference. We all agree to the fact that if you think you have information, provide it and let the police investigate. But making such gross statements without any evidence, I don’t think Ghanaians need such statements now.”



Security Analyst Adib Saani, who was also on the show, said: “It is quite clear this is no secret that to a very large extent the politicians do not fear the police and to some extent also they do not seem to respect the police if they totally disregard the law and order and carry out their allegations here and there without anybody doing anything about it.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.