Margins ID Group supports Police’s crime fight with smart devices

24 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has received more than 100 biometric verification devices and mobile management software valued at US$2 million to combat crime more effectively.



Margins ID Group, a partner of the National Identification Authority, is the benefactor.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who handed over the equipment, said the gesture was in line with the government’s agenda to use digitalisation to help solve many problems.



He said the mobile management software would enable the Police to know the identities of both foreign and local citizens of the population.



The mobile phones would help police officers identify those on their wanted list, Ghana Card holders, registered and unregistered vehicles, insured or uninsured, among others.



The information would be linked to the National Identification Authority database.



“In effect, it would ensure the public’s protection and safety,” Dr Bawumia explained.



The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare received the items and expressed his gratitude to the Margins ID Group, founded Mr Moses Baiden Jnr, who is also the chairman of the Group and its five subsidiaries.



Dr Dampare thanked the Vice President for giving the Police the chance to use technology to save lives.



He expressed optimism that the equipment would help transform policing in Ghana.



Mr Baiden for his part, said the support to the Ghana Police Service, was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.



It was to support the Government’s digitization policy as well as the good work of the Police Service.



Mr Baiden said with the verification machines and the cellular phones, the Police would be able to identify the more than 17 million people in the NIA database in real-time management.



He pledged the Group’s continuous support in bringing digitisation to bear until the Service was fully digitised.



Also in attendance were Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Members of the Police Management Board, some officers and members of Margins ID Group, among others.