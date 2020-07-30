Regional News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Manya Krobo Traditional Council cancels Ngmayem festival over coronavirus fears

Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional, His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region says it has cancelled celebrations of its annual Ngmayem festival and the performance of Dipo rites as part of measures adopted by the council to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the traditional area.



The letter to this effect sighted by this reporter and signed by the registrar to the council, Andrew Sowa Azah on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Nene Sakite II said a resolution was adopted at a Standing Committee meeting held on Monday to cancel the two traditional events for the year.



The letter dated Monday, July 27, 2020 and copied to the Eastern Regional Minister, MCE and DCE for Lower Manya Krobo and Upper Manya Krobo, Regional and Divisional Police Command among others, said the decision was to ensure that lives were protected until the end of the pandemic.



“Normally, Dipo is held on the calendar month of April and May. However, the adverse of the virus has made it impossible to perform Dipo this year and the Standing Committee of the traditional council has agreed to ensure that lives are protected until the pandemic is over.



“On the annual Ngmayem festival, it was agreed that it is also cancelled to safeguard the lives of the citizens and the general public from this outbreak,” the statement said.



The Konor, through the letter however urges the security agencies to arrest anybody who flouts the protocols.

