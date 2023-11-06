Manya Krobo Paramount Chief calls for patriotism, unity amongst Krobos

Regional News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Sakite II has reiterated the need for patriotism and unity to facilitate development in the area.



The Overlord of the Manya Klo State made this statement during this year's Ngmayem festival at Odumase Krobo.



According to Nene Sakite, the theme, "Development in unity, reviving patriotism through unification" was appropriate for the quest for patriotism among the people, adding that the feeling of security around the world where patriotism, is high, translates into national community development.



Aligned to patriotism, the chief stressed on unity, another ingredient he said was crucial for sustainable development for Kroboland and the country.



"Ghanaians should be bonded together in a spirit of unity, patriotism, a weapon for sustainable development, he noted.



Land issues:



Nene Sakite also criticized the wanton sale of state stools and lands by some traditional leaders in the area.



The situation, the chief said, was against the rule of law, warning that he would therefore not countenance it.



"What has set in around here is mostly land issues where some of my chiefs are selling government-vested lands as well as stool lands for their benefits and this I'll not allow it", Nene Sakite warned.



He also cautioned self-styled chiefs against continually parading themselves as chiefs and gave them one month to "straighten up and go through the proper customary processes, otherwise, they can no longer be tolerated".



Nene Sakite also called on political figures to be mindful of their words and refrain from hate speech ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He called on Parliament to draw the line between protected speech to avoid abuse of the freedom of speech in the country.



With most of the roads in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in a state of disrepair, the Paramount Chief told President Akufo-Addo who was a special guest of honor at the event that the situation has been a source of immense worry to him.



He believed that upgrading the road infrastructure to motorable standards would greatly open economic opportunities for the area in terms of farming, tourism, and general business activities.