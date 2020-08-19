General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GNA

Mantrac Ghana continues to support coronavirus fight

Mantrac Ghana has committed a total amount of $40,000 to help the COVID-19 fight in Ghana

Mantrac Ghana Limited, as part of its contribution to the National efforts to curb the spread of COVID -19 has donated Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to some health facilities in communities, where Mantrac Ghana operates.



Mantrac Ghana has committed a total amount of $40,000 to help the COVID-19 fight in Ghana, out of which $10,000 was donated to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund in June.



The health facilities are the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Effie Kwesimintsim Health Directorate, the Ahanta West Health Directorate in Takoradi, and the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital all in the Western Region and the Bibiani Municipal Hospital in the Western North region.



Head of Human Resources at Mantrac Ghana, Mr Kingsley Amoako-Mensah said the Company also presented the PPE the leadership of the Tarkwa District Police Station.



He said, “as an organisation that provides support to key sectors of the economy, Mantrac Ghana considers the health and wellbeing of its stakeholders a priority.”



He said the donation to the health facilities and security agency, in particular, was Mantrac Ghana’s way of giving back to society.



“This is a demonstration of the fact that we recognize as a private sector organisation that the government can’t do it all. So, we decided to make these donations,” he added.

