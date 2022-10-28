Mankranso residents to protest against government over deplorable roads

Regional News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Hundreds of Farmers at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region have threatened to protest against government over deplorable roads in the area.



The residents, mostly cocoa farmers have given a two-week ultimatum to the Member of Parliament in the area and government to do something about poor roads in the area or they embark on a massive demonstration to register their displeasure about the bad state of the roads in the area.



Speaking to OTEC News in an interview on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the assembly member of the area Hon Emmanuel Frimpong vowed that, they will embark on more protests to compel authorities to fix their roads since they say the situation is making life unbearable for them.



"We have issued a two-week ultimatum to government, the MP, and the district chief executive to ensure that the poor roads network in the area is fixed."



"Due to the bad nature of the roads, farmers are unable to transport their farm produce to the market and they are also forced to pay outrageous fares for transport."



"Our District is one of the leading cocoa and timber producers in the country, all the roads linking the towns have been left in the deplorable state by successive governments and it’s something we cannot comprehend," he said.



Hon. Emmanuel Frimpong, however, disclosed that all their clarion calls on government to help fix poor roads in the district had fallen on deaf ears.



He noted that they are only using this medium to get their voice heard and also prompt authorities in the district to act fast to avoid any problems.