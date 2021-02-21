Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Mankpan Chief moves to end road accidents on the Buipe to Tamale road

Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-ade Borenyi I

The Paramount Chief of the Mankpan Traditional area of Gonjaland, Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-ade Borenyi (I) is worried over the rampant fatal accidents in his Traditional area on the Buipe to Tamale Highway and has therefore disclosed his resolve to get a solution to the accidents and so has made arrangements with his Land Priest to offer Traditional intercessory prayers.



The Mankpanwura said this after a Garu-Kumasi bound commercial bus with registration number GR 7287-21 got involved in a fatal accident in between Buipe and Fufulso in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region on 18th February, 2021 with two persons dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries with some passengers losing their legs and arms.



It would also be recalled that 18 people died on the same stretch of road on 2nd February, 2021 after a Yutong bus with registration number AC 1699-20 from Kumasi to Garu collided with another bus with registration number GN 3345-16 travelling from Zebila to Kumasi.



Speaking on these accidents in his jurisdiction on the Buipe to Tamale road, the Mankpanwura said; “It has been in my mind for some time now to get a solution to this occurance of rampant accidents on that particular stretch of the road. I have already made some arrangements with my Land Priest (Kasawulewura) to get a day for prayers traditionally on that happens to an end”.



The Mankpanwura also disclosed that he would involve other stakeholders in finding a solution to the accidents on the Buipe to Tamale stretch of the highway even though the cause of the accidents are either mechanical (such as tyre bursts) or through the fault of drivers.



“I will also invite the Savannah Regional highway authority or engineer and other experts on how to resolve or solve this issue to either end or reduce the rampant occurrence of accidents on the road” the Chief of Mankpan disclosed.