Manifestos won’t matter in the December polls - Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has opined that manifestos will not matter in the 2020 December elections as the competition will be about assessing the records of both John Dramani Mahama and the current President.



The leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) explained in an interview with Umaru Sanda on CitiTv’s ‘FacetoFace’ program that although manifestos have mattered in previous elections in the country, this year’s polls present an opportunity for a fair assessment of Nana Akufo-Addo’s record as President of the country and that of former President John Mahama who equally is seeking for a second term and a second chance to steer the affairs of the country.



“Arguably this will be the easiest election for the Ghanaian voter to make a choice… It’s not about what I promise you the voter as a candidate because the promise must be measured based on what I did when I was in office. Manifestos are intentions. If you notice, it cuts across board.



"Whichever democratic country you can look at, when it comes to the election, they don’t necessarily go and take every manifesto pledge so that’s why I’m talking about intention but the country can look at what you said you were going to do and then weigh that promise against the challenges, the opportunities and your delivery.”



“My point is that, the manifesto is as relevant particularly when the country has had the opportunity to assess the two…. Precisely! Manifestos may not matter as much as they did when Mahama was coming for the first time or when Akufo-Addo was coming for the first time.” Gabby said.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadi has announced that the party will launch its 2020 manifesto on August 22, 2020.





