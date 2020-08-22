General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Manifestos not helpful to Ghana; causes financial loss - Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah, Convention People’s Party

A member of the Convention People’s Party Kwame Jantuah is of the view that manifestos prepared and released by political parties is a causal factor for financial loss.



According to him, manifestos haven’t been of any help to the country and that a long-term development plan is needed.



His reservation comes after the New Patriotic Party announced it would be inaugurating its manifesto on Saturday August 22, as the December polls is fast-approaching.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with host Francis Abban, Mr Jantuah said “we need a long term development plan and also implement it because manifestos haven’t helped.”



“I keep saying and I’ll continue saying that manifestos in this country keep causing us financial losses,” he added.



Deputy Communications Director for the NPP Kamal-Deen Abdulai touching on the manifesto launch said “we promised a governance of transparency, truth and we are delivering and people can verify that.”



“We have chosen the Central Region to launch our manifesto and to Kickstart our campaign towards the 2020 elections. But due to the Covid-19 protocols, it’s going to be limited in terms of attendance.”





