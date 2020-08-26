Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Manifestoes in Ghana are only window shopping - CDD

Governance think tank, CDD Ghana

Senior Programmes Officer at the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Nana Kwabena Mensah has described manifestoes presented by political parties in Ghana as window shopping.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained manifestoes in Ghana do not have timelines, source of funding for projects, a situation he bemoaned makes accountability and tracking difficult.



He said when you provide manifestoes with such details, it makes tracking much easier.



Ghanaian voters he noted must also be blamed for these lapses because we do not keep track of these promises and hold leaders accountable.



“In other parts of the world, a manifesto contains timelines, source of funding for projects but in Ghana, we lack these things.”



This is also naturally part of Africans as compared to other parts of the world where people keep track of promises made.



He went on to state that, the unique thing about this year’s election is that the two main contenders have had the opportunity to govern for four years hence it would be used as a benchmark to access them.

