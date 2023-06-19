Manhyia shares video evidence of how destooled Antoahene challenged Otumfuo's authority

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

On May 29, 2023, Asantehene Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu, during a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council, ordered the destoolment of the Chief of Antoa, Nana Owusu Agyeman I.



This decision came after a tribunal of the Council, chaired by the Asantehene, found the 96-year-old chief guilty of sidestepping the consent and authority of Otumfuo by delegating his position to his nephew. This action was deemed a clear violation of customary procedure, leading Otumfuo to issue a decree for his destoolment as Antoahene.



Approximately three weeks after the destoolment of Nana Owusu Agyeman I, Royal Palace Multimedia, the official media outlet of Manhyia Palace, has shared video evidence of the deposed Antoahene challenging Otumfuo's authority during a meeting with his elders and advisors.



The video shows Nana Owusu Agyeman I seated with his elders at the Antoa Palace, capturing a moment of heated confrontation between the chief and his linguist regarding the decision to delegate his power to his nephew.



The chief linguist expressed concern about Nana Owusu Agyeman's refusal to seek Otumfuo's approval before proceeding with his intended action. "Respectfully, I am your linguist, and by custom, I will be called to answer if you falter. So, I need to prompt you," the linguist stated.



The chief responded, asserting his right to delegate his power to someone. "I will be there to answer for myself. I have the right to delegate my power to someone. Don't I have the right?" he retorted.



Another elder chimed in, emphasizing the importance of doing the right thing to avoid incurring the wrath of Otumfuo's palace. However, Nana Owusu Agyeman I maintained his position, insisting on disregarding the consequences.



The linguist further pointed out that Nana Owusu Agyeman I was appointed by Otumfuo and, therefore, should not make such decisions without his blessing. "I plead to ask if you are fully aware that Asantehene gave you the opportunity to sit here as Antoahene?" he queried.



"I was there before Asantehene came. I was here before Asantehene came; I brought him," the chief insisted.



Following Otumfuo's ruling, official rites for the destoolment of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman were immediately set into motion in the town of Antoa.



Nana Owusu Agyeman had served as the chief of Antoa for over two decades prior to his destoolment.







