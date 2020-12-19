General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Manhyia North MP calls for the arrest of John Mahama

Collins Owusu Amankwah, MP, Manhyia North

Collins Owusu Amankwah, the Vice-Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has called for the arrest of John Dramani Mahama for allegedly inciting his supporters to cause mayhem over the results of the just-ended December 7 elections.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the Manhyia North MP indicated that some utterances by the former president have fuelled the series of violent demonstrations across the country.



Collins Owusu Amankwah said, “He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election.”



Collins Owusu Amankwah who doubles as the Chairman of Parliament’s Assurances Committee emphasized, “If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough.”



He continued: “All because the elections did not go in his favour so Ghana should burn or if people will die, he doesn’t care? The National Peace Council, faith-based organizations and the moral society should call former President Mahama to order that enough is enough."



On 9 December, the EC announced that the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party won the election with 51.3% of the votes, beating former President John Dramani Mahama of the main opposition National Democratic Congress who obtained 47.3% of the total valid votes cast, but the same EC has since that declaration changed the results several times.



John Dramani Mahama who led the NDC into the 2020 elections at a press conference after the EC declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential race described the elections as ‘flawed and fictionalised’.



Mahama averred that data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana showed that he had won the 2020 presidential election, insisting that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.



He, therefore, rejected the outcome of the presidential election.

