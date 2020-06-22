Regional News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Coastal Development Authority (CODA)

Mandatory wearing of facemasks: CODA supports Jamestown fishers

As a measure to ensure compliance with government’s directive for all Ghanaians to wear facemasks, the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has distributed facemasks and hand sanitizers to fishers and food vendors at the Jamestown beach to help stop the spread of coronavirus.



The distribution took place at the premix fuel vending point at the site of the ongoing construction of the Jamestown Harbour project and along the Lighthouse-James Fort stretch. The team was assisted by the premix vendors to ensure social distancing. The vendors also thanked CODA for the support and expressed their preparedness to ensure that all customers who come to buy premix fuel wear facemasks.



The CODA team, which comprised the Authority’s Communications Manager, Nii Odartey Obetsebi-Lamptey, Community Outreach and Advocacy Officer, Mr. Collins Kofi Essuman, Events and Protocol Officer, Mr. Andrews Mills and other staff, distributed 5,000 facemasks and 1,000 hand sanitizers.



Critical observation



It was obvious to the CODA team that the fishers were aware of the virus and believed in its existence; they were also aware of measures being implemented to stop the spread; and most importantly they were aware of all the government prescribed protocols to stop the spread of the pandemic. Also, when the team arrived, some fishers were wearing facemasks. These observations show that interventions such as mass distribution of facemasks to targeted sections of the population is necessary to ensure compliance with safety protocols.



Recipients cooperated by adhering to social distancing during the distribution. It is remarkable that the fishers encouraged one another to observe social distancing while they waited their turn to receive a facemask and hand sanitizer.







CODA “Wear Your Mask” campaign



CODA has been running an intensive education campaign targeted principally at fishers, petty traders, commercial drivers, farmers and other people whose occupation require them to have a lot of physical contact with people daily. The Authority has also been donating facemasks and hand sanitizers to the target group as well as media personnel who play a crucial role in educating the public on the pandemic.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.