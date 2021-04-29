Manasseh reveals how an NDC committee was planning to stop him from launching his book

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Manasseh Azure Awuni says after the publication of his book about John Dramani Mahama dubbed “The Fourth John”, the NDC constituted a committee to prevent him from launching the book.



Speaking on ‘Moomen Tonight’ monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, the investigative journalist noted that it took the intervention of former President John Dramani Mahama himself to prevent the committee from carrying out their planned intention.



“My book, when I wrote ‘The Fourth John’, I wrote very critical things about the former president. Did you see any NDC people going to attack me on the book? It wasn’t just by accident.



“I know and I am saying this for a fact, whilst that book was about to come out, there was a committee within the NDC party that was discussing the repercussions of the book, and former President John Mahama told them that look, when the young man publishes the book, nobody should attack him,” Azure Awuni explained.



“I met John Mahama myself and what he said was that look, I don’t agree with some of the things you have reported about me… but I respect your right to say but I will defend your right to say them,” Azure Awuni stressed.



'The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection & Rebound' is a book that gives revealing accounts of governance, policies and programmes of the fourth presidency of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. It also gives intriguing contents where the journalist whose investigations are believed to have contributed to the downfall of the administration gets brutally intimate with the regime.



Rare interviews with key figures of the then governing party and historical contexts to contemporary events provide readers with an insider’s account.



