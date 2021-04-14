Manasseh Azure’s social media post that triggered attack from Paul Adom-Otchere

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In his commentary on the arrival of Twitter in Ghana, ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni credited three of Ghana’s five president’s under the fourth republic for their role in the promotion of free speech in the country.



The three, John Agyekum Kufuor, Professor John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama were according to Manasseh, the trio whose giant strides resulted in the remarkable feat the country achieved on Monday, April 12.



Conspicuously missing from the list were former President Jerry John Rawlings and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Kudos to JA Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama and all who have promoted free speech and made us attractive to the likes of Twitter," Manasseh posted on his social media handles.



This post by Manasseh is what triggered a lengthy outburst from Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana program.



Adom-Otchere who has reputation of taking on persons whose view he dissents to on the 'editorial' segment of his show, berated Manasseh for being ‘bitter’ about Akufo-Addo.



“Mr Facebook poster, this shows that you are a very bitter person; don’t be bitter; relax; calm down. The essence of life is love, we love each other and we criticize each other.



He continued: “This your bitterness against Akufo-Addo is not going to take you anywhere and it’s not your decision. The Ghanaian people decided that the man has been re-elected for a second time; you fought, you did all that you can; called him all sorts of names because you said he did not achieve something.



"Today, you are saying that John Mahama is pro-free speech. Are you not the same person who was on Stan Dogbe’s neck about some journalist who died unfortunately and seizing journalist equipment and all of that. What kind of hypocrisy is this?,” Adom-Otchere quizzed.



This is not the first time the two popular journalist have clashed over an issue. It will be recalled that in April last year, the two traded words over allegations of a $100,000 bribe request made by Manasseh to the CEO of Jospong Group.



Adom-Otchere denied ever making the claims but Manasseh was adamant he made the comments.







