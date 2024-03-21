Manager at Takoradi-based Empire FM attacked and robbed in London

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Manager of Takoradi-based Empire FM, Enoch Asare, alias Feeling Daddy, has been attacked by armed robbers in the United Kingdom (UK).



The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



He was said to have been tied up together with artist, Shaker for hours before the police arrived.



Reports say the masked assailants attacked and attempted to rob the apartment of Sleeky promotion in the absence of the CEO, Sadick Assah.



Though the London Police officers responded swiftly, the robbers escaped before they arrived.