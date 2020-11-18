General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Man who ‘shot himself’ and another near KNUST both confirmed dead

The suspect is alleged to have shot the victim in road rage

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of suspect Samson Zabanga, who was reported to have shot himself on Tuesday, November 17.



A spokesperson for the Command, Godwin Ahianyo confirmed to 3news.com that “at about 17:30 hours on Tuesday Samson Zabanga died moments after the victim [Kwame Amoah] passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital — where the two were receiving treatment after sustaining severe gunshot wounds”.



His body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, ASP Ahianyo said.



Background



A 31-year-old man, Samson Zabanga who shot another man, Kwame Amoah, also shot himself at Ayeduase near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Monday, November 17, 2020.



He, however, attempted suicide by shooting himself when he came to the realisation that his life was in danger after onlookers began to attack him by pelting stones at his vehicle.

