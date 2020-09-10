Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Man who robbed 2 women in 2 hours jailed 10 years

Prosper Dzokahwas was sentenced by a circuit court in Accra to 10 years in prison in hard labour

A man who robbed two women within two hours was on Monday sentenced by a circuit court in Accra to 10 years in prison in hard labour.



Prosper Dzokah, unemployed, was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared on July 16, but sentencing was deferred to September 7.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Eric Pobee, told the court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Esaandoh, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge that, the convict robbed Gladys Ashie, a waitress of her bag containing a Samsung mobile phone, GH?70.00 voter’s identification (ID) cards and other valuables.



He said the convict threatened Ashie with a knife when she got off a bus at about 11: 45 pm on July 9, 2020, and took to his heels.



He said Dzokah put the Samsung mobile phone in his pocket and hid the bag containing the items under a container shop.



Chief Insp Pobee said a couple of hours later, the convict went to the Teshie Trinity School junction at Agbeleza, a suburb of Accra, and attacked another lady.



The court heard that luck ran out for the convict as Sergeant Emmanuel Oduro, a policeman, appeared on the scene and arrested the convict, and upon interrogation, Chief Insp Pobee said, the voter’s ID of Ms Ashie was disclosed.



While under interrogation, the prosecutor told the court that, the elder brother of Ms Ashie called the phone number of his sister and told Sgt Oduro that his sister (the complainant) had reported of her stolen mobile phone and a hand bag.



Chief Insp. Pobee stated that the complainant and her brother came over to the crime scene and helped Sgt Oduro to send Dzokah to the police station.



He said on their way to the station, the convict led them to where he hid Ms Ashie’s handbag.





