Man who buried son alive remanded into police custody

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Suspect Paul Adobaw who together with his wife and a Prophetess buried their two-year-old boy alive at Breman Brakwa in the Central Region has been remanded into police custody for three months.



He was put before Breman Asikuma magistrate court today Monday 31st presided by Her Honor Mrs. Araba Nunoo.



The suspect is to reappear on 31st August 2021 while the case is under investigation.



Meanwhile, Suspect prophetess Ama Nkansah the leader of Christ Faith Tabernacle Church at Gomoa Eshiem in the Gomoa West District is still on the run.



Police in the Central Region are therefore appealing to the general public to assist them arrest her.



The wife has been granted bail because she is breastfeeding her newly born baby.



BACKGROUND



A man and his wife have been arrested by the Breman Asikuma Police in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District for allegedly burying their two-year-old baby alive on the advice of their pastor.



The pastor who is on the run is being trailed by the Police.



The incident happened at Brakwa Awoyom, a suburb of Bremang Brakwa.



According to reports, the child was buried near the stream the community relies on for water.



The Parents, Paul Adoba and Maame Ataa, are now in police custody assisting investigations.



An eyewitness told Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan that he was asleep Friday night when he heard people talking in a distance so he hid in his window to observe what was happening. According to him, he saw the parents of the child and the female pastor burying the live child in a dug whole.



The eyewitness said he rushed to confirm what he had seen when the suspects left only to see the child dead and covered up in the whole.



He said the parents when confronted said they believe the child was given to them by the river and so they were giving him back.



According to the family spokesperson, Justice Bonnam, the parents always complained about the health condition of the child. He said he had heard they were planning to kill him so they could have their peace of mind.